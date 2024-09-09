Muscat – Over 200 people, including agriculture enthusiasts, received seeds during Oman Krishikkottam’s 14th seed distribution event in Ruwi on Friday.

The event, which is annually held to encourage pesticide-free agriculture, saw the distribution of 17 different varieties of vegetable seeds – including tomatoes, brinjals, chillies, lady’s fingers, long beans, bitter gourds, pumpkins, snake gourds and spinach.

Oman Krishikkottam, which began as a small group of ten farming enthusiasts in Muscat, has now grown into a thriving community of over 4,500 families. Their efforts to promote sustainable, home-grown food have gained traction within the Indian diaspora in Oman, sparking a movement towards organic farming.

“We started as a small group, but our message has resonated with many,” said Shaiju Vethottil, the programme chairperson. “Each event like this brings us closer to a greener and healthier future for our families and the environment. Our goal is to empower every family to grow their own food, even in their small balconies. It is that small effort, which leads to big changes.”

The event also featured an educational session on organic farming techniques, led by experts such as Suni Syam, Reshmi Sandeep, Selvi Sumesh, and Vidyapriya. They discussed the benefits of growing pesticide-free vegetables at home and shared practical tips for beginners.

“Organic farming isn’t just a practice; it’s a lifestyle change that can have a lasting impact on our health and the environment,” said Suni Syam.

