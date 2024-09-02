Muscat: Oman Flour Mills (OFM) Company achieved a significant 25 percent growth in its exports at 40,449 metric tonnes of flour products compared to 32,423 metric tonnes in the previous year.

This comes within the framework of the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in local and international markets, and meeting the growing demand for its products in the Gulf region and beyond.

The company’s exports included various markets in the Arabian Gulf region, Africa and Europe, with a focus on improving the quality of products and ensuring their adherence to the highest food standards.

Oman Flour Mills Company plays a vital role in strengthening the national economy by providing direct and indirect job opportunities for hundreds of Omani citizens. The company works to train and develop the skills of its employees, which enhances the efficiency of the national workforce and contributes to raising the level of productivity.

The company contributes to increasing the competitiveness of the Omani food industries by providing high quality products that meet the needs of the local and international market. The company relies on an integrated production chain that includes various mills to produce a wide range of products.

The company is working on developing the infrastructure to support its business, and enhancing transportation and distribution capabilities to ensure that its products reach all governorates in the Sultanate of Oman and regional markets in a timely manner. The company is working on improving packaging processes in line with international standards, which contributes to improving the image of Omani products in global markets.

