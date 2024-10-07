Muscat: The total quantity of fish landed by artisanal fishing in the Sultanate of Oman till the end of July 2024 stood at 371,934 tons, constituting an increase of 15%, compared to the same period in 2023 when its total quantity stood at 323,297 tons, according to the preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The value of landed fish reached RO 276,614,000.

Meanwhile, the quantity of fish landed through commercial fishing at the end of July 2024 reached 32,976 tons and the quantity of landed fish through coastal fishing reached 4,629 tons.

The highest quantity of fish landed through artisanal fishing was recorded in the Governorate of Al Wusta, which reached 130,854 tons, followed by the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah which recorded 102,838 tons.

The Governorates of North and South Al Batinah recorded 47,904 tons and those in Dhofar recorded fish landing of 41,132 tons. Fish landing in the Governorate of Musandam reached 29,603 tons, and Muscat recorded 19,602 tons.

NCSI statistics also showed that the largest quantity of fish landed by artisanal fishing was the small pelagic fish, reaching 201,275 tons at the end of July 2024.

Meanwhile, the quantity of large pelagic fish landed at the end of July 2024 reached 97,039 tons.

The quantity of demersal fish at the end of July 2024 reached 61,913 tons.

The number of sharks and rays landed reached 4,810 tons at the end of July 2024, compared to 3,601 tons at the end of July 2023.

