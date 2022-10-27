All residents of the GCC countries can now enter Oman for all commercial professions without a visa, reports quoting a circular from the Directorate General of Passports and Residence said.

According to the directive, GCC residents are not required to come from the country of residence. For example, a resident of any GCC country is not required to arrive directly from that GCC country to avail this facility. It is permitted at any time and from any destination they arrive from, said Times of Oman report quoting a circular from Oman Airports.

It is required that the residence visa be valid in the GCC for a period of no less than three months, it said.

