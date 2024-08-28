Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that a surface depression currently centred northwest of the Indian subcontinent poses no threat to Oman.

The depression is expected to move westward toward the northeastern Arabian Sea by Friday or Saturday evening.

Specialists at the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center are closely monitoring the situation to assess any potential risks, but as of now, no adverse effects are anticipated for Oman over the next four days, CAA stated.

CAA will continue to provide updates should there be any significant changes in the weather pattern.