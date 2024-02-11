Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman expressed its rejection of the Israeli occupation forces’ intention to storm the city of Rafah.

The Sultanate of Oman affirmed its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation forces’ move to storm and target the city of Rafah, which has become shelter for thousands of unarmed Palestinian civilians displaced from the northern Gaza Strip as a result of this brutal aggression and the fall of nearly 30,000 martyrs. In addition to tens of thousands of wounded and missing, in blatant defiance of international law and international humanitarian law, warning of the worsening and dangerous repercussions of the continuation of this indiscriminate aggression against the Gaza Strip continues.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign today, the Sultanate of Oman renewed its appeal to the international community to take concrete practical measures that embody the statements and political positions issued by it to dissuade Israel from its arrogance and push it to cease fire and open crossings to bring in the humanitarian needs of residents and displaced persons throughout the Gaza Strip, and to hold it fully responsible for the catastrophic effects resulting from its targeting of civilians, property and facilities in the Gaza Strip.

