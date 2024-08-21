The new fish market, which was opened in 2018, has become the centerpiece of the city and a focal point for the community

Plans to develop the Muttrah fish market and improve working conditions for the fishermen are currently underway, with recent research conducted by the office of the Wali of the Wilayat Muttrah.

A meeting was recently held under the auspices of Abdul Hamid bin Abdul Rahman al Kharousi, deputy wali of the wilayat, to discuss the working conditions of the fishermen in Muttrah Fish Market and ways to develop the market.

The meeting was attended by a member of the municipal council representing the wilayat, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Muscat Municipality officials in Muttrah, and members of the Sea Traditions Committee.

During the meeting, the difficulties facing fishermen and workers in the fish market were discussed, and appropriate solutions were sought to simplify them. Additionally, establishing a control system for fish vendors, arranging and unifying the fishing platforms, and proposing to unify the fish cutting workers' uniforms were also reviewed.

The members urged the implementation of market working systems and adhering to its working hours.

To enhance community participation, it was suggested that the Sea Traditions Committee members meet with fishermen and cutters' representatives to discuss proposals that would increase the market's performance and effectiveness.

"These steps aim to develop the work environment in the fish market in Mutrah and improve its workers' conditions. It will also enhance the fisheries sector's position in the GDP of the Sultanate of Oman," said Abdul Hamid bin Abdul Rahman al Kharousi.

The new fish market, which replaced the existing 1960s building with more modern trading spaces, was opened in 2018 and has become the centerpiece of the city and a focal point for the community.

Designed by Snøhetta, with Buro Happold providing multidisciplinary services for this landmark development, the market’s distinctive architecture features a curved wall on the northern spine and was constructed from rammed earth. The shape of the building mirrors the curve of the corniche and wider bay area.

