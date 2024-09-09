Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman, through its Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and the Federative Republic of Brazil have engaged in discussions to bolster cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and water resources.

This dialogue took place during a meeting at the office of His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Oman’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, with His Excellency Mauro Vieira, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities and potential partnerships in food security projects. Both parties underscored the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices to advance food security and sustainable development in their respective countries.