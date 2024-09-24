KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Finance has categorically denied recent rumors regarding the imposition of various taxes on salaries, goods, tickets, non-essential services, and entertainment.

In a press statement, the Ministry emphasized that these claims are unfounded. It also highlighted its ongoing efforts to promote tax education in schools. This initiative, which has been in place since 2005, is coordinated with the Ministry of Education to enhance tax and financial literacy among middle and high school students. The program falls under the Tax Media Department within the Tax Administration at the Ministry of Finance and is part of a broader partnership with state institutions.

Additionally, the Ministry addressed concerns regarding the organizational structure of the Tax Administration, which has been circulating on social media. It confirmed that the structure is based on the approved Administrative Resolution No. 404 of 2003 and stated that the administration applies tax laws uniformly to both foreign and Kuwaiti companies subject to these regulations.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

