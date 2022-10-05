Abu Dhabi - After more than two-and-half years of Covid-19 preventive measures, social distancing guidelines and strict face mask rules, the UAE, on September 28, finally got rid of its mandatory mask requirements in nearly all public and indoor spaces.

Following the announcement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Dubai Airports made mask-wearing as optional for passengers at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Now, Abu Dhabi International Airport has also announced that wearing a mask is optional for all passengers travelling through the airport. The authority will continue adhering to Covid-19 precautionary measures, including social distancing, sterilisation and preventive guidelines.

According to the Airport, it is up to the airlines to specify optional or mandatory mask wearing on the aircraft. Earlier, all UAE-based airlines have confirmed that masks are not mandatory for passengers on board.

However, Etihad Airways said masks would only be required for passengers flying to China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Maldives, Philippines, South Korea, Seychelles or Canada.

Emirates and flydubai had also clarified that for passengers travelling from or transiting through the Dubai airports, the Covid safety rules of their destination would apply throughout their journey. This means that if the final destination requires masks to be worn, the airline will ask passengers to wear a face covering.

