A new tourism law is set to replace the existing three-decades-old legislation.

The Cabinet has informed Parliament in writing that a committee comprising members from the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and the Bahrain Chamber, will soon create the framework for the legislation that will replace the 1986 Tourism Law.

The government had earlier drafted a new law after MPs unanimously approved a proposal to replace the decades-old legislation. However, it has now called for a rethink, asserting that the law is not in tune with the times and focused heavily on maritime tourism.

“The legislation proposed by Parliament will not bring about a major shift in Bahrain’s tourism strategies as it is similar to the 1986 law, except that the contents have been reworded,” the Cabinet said.

“We understand and respect that their goal is to develop tourism, but the amendments suggested will not bring about a positive change or help with the country’s progress.

“MPs have suggested listing tourist destinations in the law. However, it would restrict the concerned minister’s (Tourism Minister) ability to add, omit or change locations, co-ordinates or sites depending on circumstances and developments without legislative intervention.

“We are working on a modern law and will submit it to legislators soon.”

MPs had claimed in February this year that the government was not ‘thinking hard enough to become a regional competitor’ while officials and their so-called tourism strategy had gone into hibernation. The Bahrain Chamber had backed Parliament’s proposal, but raised reservations on some of its articles on tourism plans, schemes and programmes that the private sector would have to declare and get approved.

Parliament services committee chairman Ahmed Al Ansari said tourists had to be given new options and experiences to explore as they were not keen on spending their time in hotels or malls.

“Years ago, there was talk of Disneyland and Universal Studios, but this was never followed up,” Mr Al Ansari said.

“Regional competitors are thinking ahead and we should seek the best attractions that will not only attract citizens and residents, but also others in the region.”

The government had announced eight tourism projects worth BD136.1 million in April last year, as reported in the GDN. They are: the BD83m Bahrain International Exhibitions and Conventions Centre, the BD2.5m Dive Bahrain, BD4.2m revamp of the Old Manama Suq, BD4m Bahrain Bay Coast, BD18.5m Galali Coastline, BD22.1m Al Ghous Avenue Coastline, BD1.3m Vatel Bahrain-International Hospitality School and the BD500,000 Amphibious Duck Bus.

While the Bay Coast and Duck Bus were completed last year, other projects are set to be completed this year.

