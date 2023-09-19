A NEW committee to issue licences for centres of disabilities and elderly care has been set up.

The Committee to Decide on Applications for Licensing Centres for People with Disabilities, Elderly Care Institutions, and Family Guidance Centres has been established as part of Resolution (38) of 2023, issued by Social Development Minister Osama Al Asfoor.

It has been published in the Official Gazette.

The panel will be formed under the chairmanship of the ministry’s assistant under-secretary for rehabilitation and welfare. Responsibilities include processing applications and renewals, as well as providing recommendations on care, rehabilitation and guidance.

Reason

Based on the application, the committee will issue a decision – either it gets accepted or rejected. In case of rejection, a reason has to be stated.

All decisions will be submitted to the ministry for approval.

It will consider applications regarding rehabilitation centres, care homes, shelters, workshops for people of determination, elderly care institutions and family counselling centres, with each department handling requests relating to their competency.

Committee members will include a director of Family Guidance, director of Social Welfare, head of Elderly Care, head of Special Needs Services, head of Family Guidance, head of Legal Affairs, and head of Financial Affairs.

The chairman, in co-ordination with the different departments, will determine the members of the committee.

Decisions and recommendations will be undertaken provided it receives a majority vote from the members.

