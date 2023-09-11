BAHRAIN is offering new incentives to encourage excellence and creativity among government employees.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued an edict yesterday in this regard.

Ideal employees will get BD3,000 as incentive while outstanding ones will be rewarded with between BD100 and BD300.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued Edict (80) of 2023, amending certain provisions of the bylaw determining the wages, employment benefits and eligibility conditions for employees subject to the Civil Service Law, issued by Edict (77) of 2013, based on a proposal by the Civil Service Bureau (CSB).

According to Article (1) of the edict, the texts of clause (50 in article (13) and articles (49), (52), (53), and (56); shall be replaced with the following:

Article (13) clause (5): An incentive allowance, a performance-related incentive bonus or a promotion shall not be combined during one year. The CSB shall determine other cases in which benefits shall not be combined.

Article (49): Employees seconded to a higher level of employment, partial secondment or secondment to perform tasks of joint services; shall receive a secondment allowance as a percentage of their basic salaries to be determined by the CSB.

The percentage shall be determined according to the type of secondment, the level of employment and that of the secondment. The percentage shall not exceed 10 per cent of the basic salary in all cases.

Article (52): Employees are given the following incentives – performance-based incentives, outstanding performance incentive, exceptional achievements incentive and model employee incentive.

Employees may not receive more than two performance-related incentives in one year, nor one performance-related incentive and an incentive allowance.

Other incentives include a suggestions incentive and a letter of appreciation.

Article (53): Outstanding performance incentives are awarded to one or more employees, as a single time amount that ranges between BD100 and BD500. It shall not be awarded again until one year has lapsed since the previous one, as per terms specified by the CSB.

Article (56): An ideal employee incentive of BD3,000 shall be awarded to one employee in government entities in which the number of employees does not exceed 1,000. The same incentive shall be awarded to two employees of government entities in which the number of employees exceeds 1,000, following the approval of the CSB.

The second article of Edict (80) of 2023 abrogated Article (55) of the bylaw determining the wages, employment benefits, and eligibility conditions for employees subject to the Civil Service Law, issued by Edict (77) of 2013.

The ministers, president of CSB, and those concerned, each in their capacity, shall implement the provisions of this edict, which comes into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).