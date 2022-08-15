Identity documents in the UAE have got some major security upgrades. Starting September 2022, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) will start issuing a new generation of the Emirati passports.

Residents have already started receiving upgraded Emirates IDs that boast a host of advanced features.

Both documents are part of the ‘new generation of Emirati passports and national ID card project’, which was launched in June 2021.

The new passports

>> Technical characteristics and complex security specifications restrict forgery attempts.

>> Identification page is made of polycarbonate instead of paper. This increases the efficiency of specialised printing supported by photos and security marks characterised by its thickness to prevent damages.

>> Laser technologies and three-dimensional tangible elements are used to boost quality.

>> Enhanced protection of invisible data.

>> Advanced technical and technological characteristics like higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading feature.

>> High-quality card with a longer life. Polycarbonate is used for a life service exceeding 10 years.

>> Consolidated 3D photo, with laser printing feature authenticated with the date of birth.

>> Additional fields with codes for professional data, issuing authority and population group.

