

RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 500-mark on Thursday with 534 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 400-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 798,474 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,215.



According to the ministry, a total of 774 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 782,085.



Among the active cases 143 of them were in critical condition.

