

RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 200-mark on Saturday, with 127 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 100 and 1000 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 more person died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 810,887 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,260.



According to the ministry, a total of 216 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 797,217. Among the active cases 105 of them were in critical condition.

