RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 100-mark on Monday with 135 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 100-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 812,093 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,271.



According to the ministry, a total of 131 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 798,933.



Among the active cases, 87 of them were in critical condition.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 67,442,643.

