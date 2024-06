Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel does not give into terrorism and that it is operating "creatively and bravely" to bring home the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"We are committed to do so in the future as well. We will not let up until we complete the mission and return home all the hostages - both those alive and dead," Netanyahu said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Tomasz Janowski)