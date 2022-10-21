NEOM Beach Games 2022, a global sports event featuring kitesurfing, beach football, mountain biking, 3x3 basketball and triathlon (swimming, cycling and long-distance running) kicked off yesterday (October 19) in Saudi Arabia.

NEOM Beach Games 2022, a global sports event featuring kitesurfing, beach football, mountain biking, 3x3 basketball and triathlon kicked off yesterday (October 19) in Saudi Arabia with world-class athletes from over 25 countries.

NEOM Beach Games takes place over six weeks from October 19 to December 9, with the first day of the competition kicking off with the GKA Freestyle Kitesurfing World Cup. This will be followed by the Olympic-level Triathlon competition on October 29, with other events in the contest including the international 3x3 Super Quest basketball tournament and the four-day Beach Soccer Cup that will see 12 teams from around the world competing in what is expected to be an intense tournament.

The final week of NEOM Beach Games features the Titan Desert Mountain Biking race, a contest that will host 220 male and female riders from around the world for a four-stage event that varies 80 – 120 kilometres per stage over unique terrain that includes stunning golden desert and pristine beaches.

NEOM Beach Games 2022 falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of hosting global sports events and supports NEOM’s vision of becoming a globally recognized sports hub. Added to its unparalleled geographical location, NEOM enjoys a milder climate than other areas in the region, creating an idyllic environment for the hosting of unique events that feature the world’s best athletes and enabling NEOM to build a high-performance culture that inspires the next generation of sports stars.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).