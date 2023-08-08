National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has signed a seven-year strategic partnership agreement with digital payments leader Visa.

The agreement was signed by NBK-Bahrain general manager Ali Fardan and Visa’s country manager for Bahrain Malak Al Saffar at the bank’s headquarters.

Commenting on the deal, Mr Fardan said: “We are pleased to sign the partnership agreement with Visa, with whom we have a long-standing strategic relationship. This comes as part of our endeavours to tie up with leading institutions across all sectors, which further enhances our ability to match up to our customers’ needs and expectations.”

He added, “Over long years of co-operation, our partnership with Visa yielded a variety of impeccable banking products and campaigns that helped meet the needs of our customers from all segments, and saw remarkable interest from customers who relied on them in their daily life.”

Mr Fardan further said, “Thanks to the rewards they offer, in addition to the related campaigns jointly launched with Visa, NBK Visa credit cards have become a key part of our endeavours to offer our customers an integrated and inclusive banking experience.”

On her part, Ms Al Saffar said, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with National Bank of Kuwait. Over the years, we have closely worked together to develop several exclusive, tailored and rewarding digital payment solutions that deliver seamless, and secure experiences to cardholders on their daily, retail, leisure and travel spends. We remain committed to growing digital commerce, bringing more innovative products to Bahrain and delivering customer-centric solutions to benefit consumers and businesses in the country.”

The new contract builds on NBK-Bahrain’s being honoured as ‘The Most Unique Visa Credit Card Customer Value Proposition in Bahrain’ by Visa.