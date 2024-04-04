The outcomes of the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the Productive Home Licence (Khatwa Programme) topped the agenda of a joint executive-legislative meeting yesterday.

The meeting follows the decision of the Cabinet to task the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs to refer the outcomes of the report to the Interior Ministry and the Civil Service Bureau for investigation.

It also assigned Legal Affairs Minister Youssef Khalaf to form a task force to analyse applications to ensure they meet the legal and regulatory requirements for eligibility.

The meeting was co-chaired by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and Shura Council and Parliament Affairs Minister Ghanem bin Fadhl Al Buainain, who is also the chairman of the ministerial committee.

Present were ministers and officials.

Mr Khalaf, Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Maliki and senior officials also attended.