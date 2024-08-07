MUSCAT: Nama Water Services is intensifying efforts to achieve water sector sustainability and security in Oman through a series of strategic projects that span the governorates from Musandam to Al Wusta.

Eng Ahmed bin Nasser al Abri, General Manager of Projects for the Central and Western Sectors, emphasised the company's vision to lead in water services and contribute to Oman's sustainability. One of the key initiatives is the water transmission project from Sohar's desalination plant to Al Dhahirah Governorate, launched in 2023 at a cost exceeding RO 150 million. This project includes a 230-kilometre water transport line and 15 tanks with a storage capacity of 451,000 cubic metres.

Another significant project is the enhancement of the water system between Barka and Sohar desalination plants, completed at a cost of RO 86 million. This initiative involves laying 140 kilometres of pipelines and establishing three pumping stations with a capacity of 238,000 cubic metres per day. It aims to secure water supply for South and North Al Batinah Governorates and improve interconnections with desalination plants in Qurayyat, Al Ghubrah, Barka, and Sohar.

The water transmission enhancement to Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, completed at over RO 128 million, includes a 173-kilometre pipeline from Al Khoudh in Al-Seeb to Al Dakhiliyah. It features a strategic reservoir of 350,000 cubic metres and five balancing tanks with a total capacity of 90,000 cubic metres. This project aims to meet the rising water demand in Al Dakhiliyah and supports inter-governorate water supply flexibility.

Work is also progressing on the water transmission system between South and North Al Sharqiyah Governorates, at a cost of RO 125 million. This project, starting from the new desalination plant in Asilah, involves 312 kilometres of pipelines, four new pumping stations, and 17 tanks with a total capacity of 265,000 cubic metres. It includes necessary civil, mechanical, electrical, and control systems.

Additionally, the long-term water solutions project for Al-Seeb, costing RO 45 million and expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2025, aims to ensure potable water sustainability until 2050. This project includes the construction of transmission and distribution lines, 13 strategic tanks with a capacity of over 110,000 cubic metres, and a main pumping station with sterilisation and monitoring systems. It has so far created a local added value of RO 10 million through the use of local materials and employment of national manpower, with small and medium enterprises contributing business worth RO 3 million.

Eng Al Abri highlighted the strategic importance of these projects in enhancing Oman's water security and sustainability, ensuring reliable water supply, and supporting economic and social development across various governorates.



