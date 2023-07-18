MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality took part in the two-day U20 Mayoral Summit on July 7 and 8 in Gujarat, India, the Chair City of Urban 20 (U20) 2023. The summit discussed issues related to the global economy, climate and development.

The summit of Mayors is an initiative that deals mainly with the urban problems of cities and includes cities from the member countries of the group of twenty; other cities are also hosted outside the cluster system to expand public benefit and localise communication for the urban community.

Speaking to the Observer, Altayeb Mohamed Alharthy, Director General of Muscat Municipality in Quriyat, who represented Muscat Municipality at the summit, said Oman's participation underlines the nation's commitment to providing a better living to the citizens and residents of the country.

The event concluded with the handover of the Communiqué from the Mayors to G20 leaders.

"We at Muscat Municipality are happy to have participated in one of its kind event, the U20 Summit. Our participation reflects a keen interest to benefit from international experiences and knowledge to enhance national efforts and endeavours aimed at achieving sustainable development according to national pillars," said Al Tayib al Harthy.

The U20 Summit brought together about 140 foreign city leaders from over 60 cities across the G20 countries, and 70 plus national and international speakers to deliberate on issues that affect urban areas and address challenges in achieving sustainable urban development. The summit also saw the participation of over 100 Indian delegates from more than thirty cities.

Oman and the other participating members shared the key highlights of some of the policies and programmes initiated by their respective governments to promote green development, support for renewable energy, policies on e-mobility and missions and the like.

"Attending the summit is a great step forward in the urban development history of the Sultanate of Oman , and we will be putting into practice what we have gathered from the event," he added.

The summit also highlighted the need for private investment in urban initiatives. It reiterated the urgency to work for innovative solutions to address the consequences of rapid urban growth, such as the lack of affordable housing and access to basic services. It also focused on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development while reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive governance and innovation.

