EMPLOYMENT

MoL launches consultative workshops with pvt sector: Qatar

The National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector is considered one of the main priorities of the MOL

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 10, 2023
QATAREMPLOYMENT
The Ministry of Labour (MOL ) launched a series of consultative workshops with partners in private sector institutions to discuss the latest developments in the labour market, future aspirations, and the market's need for professions and skills, in line with the National Programme (national manpower affairs in the labour market) in private sector establishments, and the goals and priorities of economic development.
The workshops, which will continue until Oct 18, target eight sectors, including the communications sector, medical institutions, real estate and contracting, services and transportation, the hospitality sector, the private institutions sector, the energy and industry sector, and the financial and insurance sector.
Organising consultative workshops with the private sector comes within the MoL's strategy to exchange ideas, discuss best practices on national workforce affairs in the labour market, and attempt to overcome the challenges and obstacles facing all participating parties by increasing the rates of citizens' effective participation in the labour market in private sector institutions and establishments.
The National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector is considered one of the main priorities of the MOL, which aims to benefit from national cadres in the labour market and open new horizons for them in major private sector companies.
Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the MOL Shaikha Abdulrahman al-Badi said that the workshop series falls within the National Manpower Affairs Programme in the Labour Market, noting that the workshops constitute an opportunity to increase the implementation of strategies to empower Qataris in private sector establishments.
During her speech at the beginning of the consultation workshops, al-Badi indicated that the private sector is not just a part of the economy, but rather a fundamental axis in national development, indicating that private sector establishments now need qualified and distinguished national cadres to keep pace with the latest developments.
She pointed out that the consultative workshops will work to find recommendations to overcome all the challenges that hinder the implementation of strategies to empower Qataris in the labour market, explaining that the MoL seeks to find out all the details of the affairs of the national workforce in a way that ensures an increase in effective participation rates, whether through employment, training or qualification in various private sector establishments.
