Modesh World, an immersive indoor family theme park and part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is open at Dubai World Trade Centre until August 28, featuring a host of new attractions, rides and offerings.

DSS, the city-wide summer entertainment and shopping extravaganza, is in full swing for its 25th anniversary edition, which runs until September 4.

Modesh World is known for its wide variety of rides, games, inflatables and a bouquet of retail, food and beverage outlets, and the new attractions this year will have little ones jumping for joy, literally. One not to miss is the Winter at Modesh experience – a wintery setting, ideal for keeping cool in summer, with a mini snow park, an inflatable obstacle course and interactive shows.

Be sure to check out iBattle, with its virtual shooting range and simulator, and unique 100 per cent connectivity signal technology. The Crazy Cars racing track is back with a new and improved edition, while the new soft-play area and animal-themed fairground rides will please the little ones, with the tower slide into a pit of 80,000 coloured balls providing the ultimate adrenaline rush.

New prizes

Competitions and giveaways are a key part of DSS, taking place all over the city, and Modesh World has its own prizes up for grabs this year, with tons to be won at the Dubai TV and Government Stage workshops. There are also more than 100 exciting Virtual Reality (VR) and arcade machines, as well as traditional fairground games, where you could win anything from a huge cuddly toy to an iPhone, iPad or Samsung tablet.

New food concepts

More than 30 food and drink outlets are integrated into the Modesh World experience, catering to every taste, from family favourites to local fare. Try street food, light bites and sweet treats, with highlights including Milky Ice cream – a favourite from the Poland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the Modesh Café, a new attraction this year, little ones can enjoy snacks, cakes and drinks themed around Modesh and his friend Dana. And as part of its Modesh Baking Academy, they can even get busy making cookies, rolling and shaping the dough, with slime workshops and other food-related crafts also part of the fun.

Shopping

No doubt you’ll want to remember your visit to Modesh World, so be sure to pick up a souvenir, with themed merchandise, clothing and other trinkets. Grab some quirky home ornaments and kitchenware, local handicrafts, and even traditional gowns, abayas and jewellery. After all of that excitement, relax at the Legend Beauty Spa – a new kid-friendly outlet offering face-painting, henna tattoos and hair-braiding.

New entertainment

You can count on Modesh World for live shows, with singing, dancing and colourful characters performing every day until 28 August. Highlights include four Modesh World specially-choreographed shows - Mangrove Journeys, Modesh World Dance Party, Eat to the Beat! and Helping Friends, which allow children to interact and become part of the storyline, with an educational slant.

Modesh World will also begin its search for the stars of tomorrow, with its first Musical Fashion Runway and Talent Show, exclusively for kids and teens. Judged by special guests from the entertainment industry, participants will showcase their skills at auditions, followed by the selection rounds, trying to earn their spot in the final.

New workshops

A packed schedule of learning and workshops will be available at Modesh World throughout the summer. Kids can try one of the many crafts sessions on offer, creating bracelets for People of Determination, or indulge their inner fashion designer, piecing together their own eye-catching garments.

Government entities are also hosting their own workshops, with interactive, role-playing activities and games, teaching valuable life skills. Among those featured are Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Customs, Children’s City, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Safari. These workshops cover everything from caring for animals to law enforcement, from Modesh World to the real world – all to help make this a DSS to remember.

Modesh World is open seven days a week, Monday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to 12am. Esaad Card holders get a special 20 per cent discount on the purchase of play cards.

