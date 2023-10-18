The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has organised a forum for public shareholding companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The event was held in the presence of representatives from the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, representatives of the public shareholding companies, and several entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

The forum comes in line with the ministry’s keenness to facilitate investment and commercial activities in Qatar and provide all means of assistance to shareholding companies to raise confidence in the Qatari business environment and enhance partnerships with the private sector, thus leading to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 by building a competitive, diversified, and sustainable economy.

The forum highlighted the vital role played by shareholding companies in the national economy and introduced the most important amendments in Law No 8 of 2021 amending some provisions of Law No 11 of 2015 promulgating the Commercial Companies Law and stating the remuneration of the members of the board of directors and how to calculate it, in addition to non-Qatari ownership of certain public shareholding companies listed on QSE. During the forum, the ministry displayed its services to public shareholding companies listed on QSE. It showcased its efforts to develop and upgrade them and enhance communication with them.

