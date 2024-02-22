A missile attack Thursday targeted a vessel transiting the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire on board, two maritime agencies said, the latest in a flurry of strikes disrupting global shipping.

"A vessel was attacked by two missiles, resulting in a fire onboard," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, adding that "coalition forces are responding".

Security firm Ambrey also reported a fire aboard a Palau-flagged, British-owned general cargo ship following two missile strikes southeast of Yemen's Aden.

The ship "appeared to be headed from Map Ta Phut, Thailand, and headed in the direction of the Red Sea", Ambrey said.

"Merchant shipping is advised to stay clear of the vessel and proceed with caution," it added.

There was no immediate claim for the attack but it follows a series of strikes on commercial vessels by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The Huthis say the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

The strikes have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development warned late last month that the volume of commercial traffic passing through the Suez Canal had fallen more than 40 percent in the previous two months.