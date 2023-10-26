Ministry of Labour organises seminar to showcase services provided to entrepreneurs: Qatar

The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Qatar Development Bank (QDB), hosted "Services of the Ministry of Labour for entrepreneurs" seminar Wednesday.The seminar is part of a larger initiative aimed at increasing awareness among business owners and entrepreneurs about the services provided by the ministry. The services align with the ongoing enhancements and digital transformation in the labour sector. The ultimate objective is to streamline, expedite service delivery and enhance the customer journey; thus, fortifying a more efficient and effective support system for all stakeholders.During the seminar, a new fully digital service was unveiled: the "Request to Join the Labour Market (Change from Family Residency to Work Residency)".This service is tailored to support private enterprises in Qatar by simplifying the process of employing local residents, thereby reducing both time and financial investments compared to recruiting talent from overseas.Simultaneously, this service empowers residents by providing them with employment opportunities, enabling them to actively participate in and contribute to the local labour market.Representatives from the various departments in the Ministry of Labour attended the seminar to showcase and discuss the recently released services that are part of the ministry's comprehensive digital transformation plan."Request to Amend Occupations on Work-Permits" and "Attestation of Work Contracts inside the State of Qatar" e-services were highlighted as well as a general preview of the previously launched services by the Work Permit Department.Following the conclusion of the seminar, officials from various departments of the Ministry addressed inquiries from business owners and entrepreneurs concerning new services affiliated with the diverse sectors of the Ministry.This seminar is part of the Ministry's ongoing series of seminars and workshops aimed at enhancing public awareness of its digital services and enable the public to fully access these services online without the need to visit its service center, thus simplifying and expediting service delivery.