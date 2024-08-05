DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) continues its work to develop and sustain a number of natural reserves in various regions of the country, in accordance with international standards.

These efforts began some time ago, and contributed to the development and management of the reserves of Al Reem Biosphere Reserve, Khor Al Udayd, and Al Dhakhira, MoECC said in a social media post on Sunday.

The process of developing the reserves comes within the 'Administrative Effectiveness Evaluation' programme, the first phase of which the ministry has completed, and work is currently underway to analyze the outcomes of the evaluation process, in preparation for preparing interim work plans, which aim to plan and manage the reserves of Sana’i, Umm Al-Amad, Al-Ariq, and Riffa.