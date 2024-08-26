CAIRO — Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh said that Saudi Arabia has made great strides in the realm of women’s rights under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and with the support and follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



He made the remarks while addressing the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, on the “Role of women in building awareness,” in Cairo.



The minister emphasized that Saudi women have made significant progress in numerous sectors including education, healthcare, finance, employment, and leadership. Saudi women have excelled globally, and they have assumed ministerial positions, served as ambassadors, and held senior roles in the consultative Shoura Council, he said while citing the example of the Saudi woman, who served as director general of the Centre for Excellence in Nano-medicine and Engineering at the University of California.



Al-Sheikh also lauded the achievements of Saudi women in the business, education, health, technology, and space exploration realms. He noted that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs has been actively empowering women by appointing them to leadership positions and allowing them to participate in religious guidance and education.



The minister expressed hope that the conference would yield recommendations to further enhance the role of Muslim women in building strong families, promoting Islamic values, and contributing to a prosperous and peaceful society.

