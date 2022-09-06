RIYADH — The Ministry of Defense announced on Monday the start of a military exercise between the Saudi Royal Air Force and its US counterpart at King Faisal Air Base.



The exercise aims to raise the level of joint action to maintain the security and stability of the region.



Meanwhile, the ministry announced the conclusion of the drill “Native Fury” between the Saudi Armed Forces and the US Marines hosted by the Kingdom.

