MUSCAT: Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the country’s leading mining sector player, has announced the successful completion of its landmark Airborne Geophysical Survey project – a two-year initiative to unlock metallic minerals hidden away below ground across its sprawling mineral concessions.

Launched in August 2022, the airborne survey has been described as the first large-scale exercise of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman aimed at identifying metallic minerals for eventual development and commercialisation in support of the country’s economic diversification.

“The airborne geophysical survey project by MDO_Oman is the largest of its kind in the Sultanate's history for mineral exploration. Our exploration journey will forge ahead with geochemical surveys and exploratory drilling to support our robust database of mineral resources,” state-backed MDO – part of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) – remarked in a post on Wednesday.

Undertaken in phases, the Airborne Geophysical Survey covered a total area of around 21,500 square kilometres, broadly representing the massive swathes of contiguous and non-contiguous mineral concessions that form part of MDO’s extensive portfolio.

Canadian firm Sander Geophysics Ltd, specialists in conducting airborne geophysical surveys for petroleum and mineral exploration, were tapped by MDO for the mapping exercise. Deploying a specially equipped low-flying aircraft, the company was tasked with obtaining geophysical data including magnetic, radiometric, electromagnetic, and gravity data – which is key to unearthing prospective mineral anomalies for further testing and potential development as well.

Significantly, an agreement to launch the survey came on the heels, in March 2022, of a landmark decision by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) to grant as many as 12 concession areas to MDO for exploration and development. Spanning around 21,480 sq kilometres, the concessions include a number of potential minerals, mainly strategic minerals (metallic) such as Copper, Gold, and Chromium. The agreements covered eight sites mostly located in Al Batinah North and South, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Sharqiyah North and South.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

