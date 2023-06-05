The Industry and Commerce Ministry announced the launch of the consumer protection initiative for commercial establishments concerned with selling and trading commodities and food products in markets in all governorates of the kingdom from June to December.

Assistant under-secretary for domestic and foreign trade Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa said that this initiative, launched by Consumer Protection Services Department under the ministry, shows the department’s keenness to provide greater availability of commodities and food products to achieve social responsibility by the private sector towards consumers, citizens and residents in Bahrain.

The assistant undersecretary said that the Consumer Protection Services Department designed this initiative with the aim of reducing the price of 10 food commodities out of 15 by no less than 10 per cent, with the participation of major commodities and food shops by offering the lowest price for commodities and food products to consumers, citizens and residents in the kingdom, at an affordable price.Shaikh Hamad confirmed that the names of the commercial establishments participating in the initiative will be published on the official websites of the ministry.

Lists of commodities and food products included in the initiative will also be reviewed to facilitate consumers’ access to commodities and prices.He called on all commercial establishments concerned with the sale and circulation of commodities and food products to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the initiative to enhance the principle of consumer protection and encourage competition.

