The country's famed industrial expo 'Made in Qatar' is all set to cross the Gulf Co-operation Council or GCC region to probably east Africa, as part of Qatar Chamber's efforts to better and effectively showcase Doha's manufacturing finesse before the global audience.



"It could be in Iraq or in country within the eastern African region," Qatar Chamber (QC) chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani told Monday at a media meet convened to announce the schedule of the ninth Made in Qatar exhibition.

The expo, which is being organised by the QC, in co-operation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), will be held here from November 29 to December 2.



In support of the QC's move to hold Made in Qatar outside the Gulf region; Sheikh Khalifa said the expo primarily aims at strengthening the national industry sector, support the state’s endeavours for industrial development, promoting the Qatari products both domestically and internationally, and encouraging the utilisation of Qatari-made products, and inspiring investors to increase investment in industrial projects and enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors.



About the expo to be held in Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the exhibition serves as a large platform that brings together Qatari industries and products, aimed at bolstering the Qatari industry and promoting the local product, boosting co-operation among the Qatari businessman and domestic companies, and facilitating discussions on potential partnerships and alliances that can contribute to the advancement of the local industry.

This year’s edition follows the success Qatar achieved in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said, underscoring that the Qatari industry achieved remarkable development and success in recent years.

"These factors have bolstered the competitiveness and quality of the Qatari product, facilitating its penetration into global markets," Sheikh Khalifa said.



The exhibition is expected to feature more than 450 Qatari industrial companies across six sectors, encompassing furniture, food, petrochemicals, services, SMEs, and various industries.

The event would also see the participation of over 100 productive families to showcase their products in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

Saleh bin Majed al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Ministry of

Commerce and Industry, reassured the ministry's initiatives in supporting exporters and increasing the Qatari exports.

He emphasised on the collective efforts in fostering a conducive business environment and motivating companies to establish value-added projects that contribute to the national economy.

He also underlined the significance of enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector for enabling the country's manufactured products, which hold economic advantages, to effectively compete both domestically and on the international stage.

Abdulrahman al-Ansari, a QC board member and chairperson of the exhibition’s technical committee, said the state has built an advanced infrastructure, which will provide the private sector with opportunities for active contribution to the growth of the domestic production.

