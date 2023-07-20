The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has initiated the summer internship programme 2023 for Qatari students as part of the National Programme for Job Localisation in the private sector. The programme aims to provide valuable work experience to students and evaluate the effectiveness of the programme in collaboration with private sector companies. It will continue throughout the summer vacation period.

In the financial and insurance sector, seven students participated in the summer internship programme under the supervision of Qatar International Islamic Bank. Overall, 107 students have enrolled in the programme and have applied for internships in various sectors.

The summer internship programme, developed by the Manpower Employment Department in the MoL in partnership with the private sector, offers internship opportunities to 100 students this year.

It provides students with the chance to gain practical knowledge and insights into various professions across 31 different sectors and industries. Some notable sectors include finance and insurance, services and transportation, communications and information technology, real estate and contracting, as well as energy and industry. Through this hands-on experience, students can align their skills and interests with specific professions, helping them make informed decisions about their academic and future career paths.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

