Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar

Ministry of Labor announced the launch of the first phase of the practical training programme for Qataris from both genders, as well as those with Qatari mothers, as part of the activities of the National programme for the Nationalisation of jobs in the private sector, which is organised by the ministry in cooperation with companies in the insurance sector, with the aim of increasing rates of nationalisation in them.The programme offers joint theoretical training between the Ministry of Labor, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company and General Takaful Insurance Company, while three companies from the insurance sector are participating in the practical training: Qatar Islamic Insurance Group, Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) and Doha Takaful.The first phase of the training programme provides the participants with the opportunity to learn about the nature of work and jobs in insurance companies, their various fields of work and their importance in strengthening the national economy, which contributes to increasing job seekers' demand for employment in insurance sector companies.The practical training within the job nationalisation programme in the private sector is divided into two parts: the first is based on theoretical training for the participants for a period of three days, and the second is practical training at the headquarters of one of the companies participating in the programme for a period of seven days, which provides an opportunity for participants to learn about the nature of work within the company in practice.The practical training programme for job seekers is distinguished by providing the participants with the opportunity to hold direct interviews with recruitment officials in the five participating companies in the first phase, so that job seekers can quickly find a job.