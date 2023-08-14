Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Labor Ministry launches ...
EDUCATION

Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The programme offers joint theoretical training between the Ministry of Labor, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company and General Takaful Insurance Company

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 14, 2023
EMPLOYMENTQATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
Ministry of Labor announced the launch of the first phase of the practical training programme for Qataris from both genders, as well as those with Qatari mothers, as part of the activities of the National programme for the Nationalisation of jobs in the private sector, which is organised by the ministry in cooperation with companies in the insurance sector, with the aim of increasing rates of nationalisation in them.

The programme offers joint theoretical training between the Ministry of Labor, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company and General Takaful Insurance Company, while three companies from the insurance sector are participating in the practical training: Qatar Islamic Insurance Group, Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) and Doha Takaful.

The first phase of the training programme provides the participants with the opportunity to learn about the nature of work and jobs in insurance companies, their various fields of work and their importance in strengthening the national economy, which contributes to increasing job seekers' demand for employment in insurance sector companies.

The practical training within the job nationalisation programme in the private sector is divided into two parts: the first is based on theoretical training for the participants for a period of three days, and the second is practical training at the headquarters of one of the companies participating in the programme for a period of seven days, which provides an opportunity for participants to learn about the nature of work within the company in practice.

The practical training programme for job seekers is distinguished by providing the participants with the opportunity to hold direct interviews with recruitment officials in the five participating companies in the first phase, so that job seekers can quickly find a job.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
ECONOMY

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
HOSPITALITY

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
REAL ESTATE

Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA

Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA
Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
ECONOMY

Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot

Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot
Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based Lulu Group to raise $2.7bln to refinance debt - report

2.

Dubai house rents have jumped more than 20% so far in 2023

3.

Oman reveals list of 103 countries whose citizens can visit visa free

4.

Saudi’s Ma’aden profit plummets 91% to $94mln in Q2 on high finance costs

5.

UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit jumps on exceptional item

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QU launches summer campto nurture future engineers

2

Tamkeen invites applications for Young Entrepreneur Programme: Bahrain

3

Qatar Foundation graduates empower people with special needs through art

4

Qatar University hosts discussion on economic education to deal with inflation

5

Qatar University admits 5,500 students for undergraduate programmes in fall 2023 semester

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
TECHNOLOGY

Gaming revenues in MEA to reach $7.2bln in 2023; Saudi Arabia emerges as key player

EQUITIES

Kuwait Agility Q2 net profit dips on higher interest payments

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi TAQA’s Q2 profit falls 17% on lower energy prices, production

LATEST NEWS
1

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2

Gold drops to 5-week low as firm US bond yields boost dollar

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

4

UAE keen to strengthen relations in key sectors

5

COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in UAE to drive progress on reform of international finance

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds