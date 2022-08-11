The Public Authority for Sport is working on developing a new strategy in cooperation between the public and private sector to boost the sports field in Kuwait, said the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. The new strategy aims to develop Kuwait’s sports sector on the regional and international level, Al-Mutairi, also Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs said during his visit to Kuwaiti male and female athletes participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Konya city in Turkey on Wednesday.

The strategy, announced in November 2021, includes building a sports city, six stadiums and hosting 45 regional, intercontinental and international tournaments. Last night, the minister honored Kuwaiti pole-vaulter Majid Al-Zaid for receiving the bronze medal in the competition, as well as the head of the Kuwaiti team Sheikh Jaber Thamer Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s mission manager Fatma Hayat. There are 60 Kuwaiti athletes participating in the tournament in ten games including athletics, swimming, Judo, Karate, Tae Kwon Do, archery, shooting, bicycles and ping pong. The tournament is held until 18 August, with the participation of about 6,000 athletes from 56 countries.(KUNA)

