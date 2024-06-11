The State of Kuwait welcomed on Tuesday the UNSC resolution calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the region.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Kuwait also commended the resolution, which called for the return of the forcibly displaced Palestinians and securing the return of humanitarian relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

The statement affirmed that adopting this resolution was a crucial and pivotal step towards ending the Israeli systematic aggression on the Gaza Strip and Palestinian civilians, adding that the international community must take responsibility to ensure the decision's implementation.

