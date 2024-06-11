Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and its Emirati counterpart signed on Monday an agreement to put security personnel on civilian aircraft in traveling to both countries.

The contract was signed by Head of DGCA Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and by Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Saif Al-Suwaidi.

DGCA told KUNA that the agreement will help increase the level of security inside the civilian aircraft to provide more comfort and security for travelers.

After the signing, the two sides discussed several common issues, most notably training and development, and matters related to the most important civil aviation events of interest to the two brotherly countries in regional and international forums. (end) aam.onm

