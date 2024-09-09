KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Interior noted on Sunday that 22 days are left for citizens until the deadline for taking the biometric fingerprint, ending on September 30.

The ministry, in press release, said that all government transactions would be stopped if the concerned person have not done the biometric fingerprint after the deadline.

It further said that biometric fingerprinting locations (identity investigations and commercial complexes) increased their working hours to 8:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout the week, to receive everyone.

Citizens and residents must schedule an appointment for the biometric fingerprints through (Sahel) before heading out to the designated center, it noted. Foreign residents have until December 30, 2024, to register, it pointed out. (end) ajr.sm

