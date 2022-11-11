NEW YORK - Kuwait's diplomatic mission attache and permanent delegation to the United Nations, Bader Al-Daihani, affirmed on Kuwait support with its relief efforts in Afghanistan through coordination and close work with international organizations concerned with relief work, especially with the advent of winter and its repercussions on the humanitarian and food situation there.

In a statement, Al-Daihani made the remarks, which he delivered Thursday evening before the United Nations General Assembly session.

AL-Daihani added Kuwait has made many efforts regarding the political aspect and the conduct of negotiating activity between the concerned parties, as well as the relief and logistical aspects during the evacuation operations.

He added, "Since August last year, over the course of weeks, Kuwait has worked and cooperated with various countries to carry out evacuation operations for approximately 15,000 people of 32 different nationalities across its territory, in order to facilitate the transit of all people and ensure their arrival to their final destinations, due to the humanitarian crisis."

With regard to the relief aspect, and in line with its firm belief in supporting humanitarian work, which contributes to strengthening the path of building peace and community security, Al-Daihani said that the State of Kuwait has provided humanitarian aid to Afghan people, with a total value of more than USD 92 million.

He pointed out that the last of these aids was announced at the (high-level meeting to support the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan), which was held last March, by providing USD 10 million as an official and popular contribution and donating, in addition to the USD five million through the United Nations specialized agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

