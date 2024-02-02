The State of Kuwait and the Republic of Suriname announced Thursday the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued in New York today and signed by Ambassador Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tariq Al-Bannai and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Suriname to the United Nations Ambassador Sunil Sitaldin. (end) ast.hm

Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannaiduring the signature ceremony

