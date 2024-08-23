KUWAIT-- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry said its teams seized over 720 pieces of luxury brands replica items at Friday Market.

In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, head of commercial supervision department Faisal Al-Ansari said the items included women bags, caps, wallets and shoes.

The ministry issued fines for those responsible for selling the replica goods and will send them to court on the matter, he said.

He called on all markets to abide by the ministry's laws and regulations to avoid legal action, adding that consumers can report any fraud and complaints to the ministry on Sahel app.

