KUWAIT CITY: Capital Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah stated on Wednesday that the Aventura Mall project represents the future vision of development projects in Kuwait. He emphasized that the project will serve as a pioneering marketing and entertainment hub, benefiting both citizens and residents across the country.

Sheikh Abdullah made his remarks following an inspection tour of the Aventura Mall investment project, located in Jaber Al-Ahmad Residential City. He was accompanied by Walid Al-Shariaan, CEO of Kuwait Building Company, Project Manager Engineer Sami Al-Abdul Ghafour, and several engineers involved in the project.

The Capital Governor highlighted that the Aventura Mall is a unique entertainment and commercial destination that will become a key addition to Kuwait's shopping landscape. He noted that it will offer a high-quality experience, providing comfort, variety, entertainment, and shopping for all members of society. The project is expected to rival the best shopping destinations both locally and regionally.

In a similar statement, Walid Al-Shariaan, CEO of Kuwait Building Company, praised the Capital Governor’s visit, calling it a significant endorsement for sustainable and pioneering community projects. He emphasized that the Aventura Mall project represents a strong partnership between the public and private sectors.

During the tour, a visual presentation of the project was provided, outlining the stages of construction and the facilities being developed. The attendees were also given a brief overview of the project’s progress from the project’s management team.

It is important to note that the Aventura Mall project is an investment initiative led by United Buildings Company, in collaboration with the National Industries Group and the Privatization Holding Company. The project aligns with Kuwait’s future vision for development and aims to make a significant contribution to the country’s commercial and entertainment sectors.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

