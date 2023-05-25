KUWAIT - Kuwait's environment authority is joining forces with a United Nations (UN) regional office over a trio of endeavors as part of the country's commitment towards the UN's climate change framework, the body said on Wednesday. Collectively, these endeavors comprise a national strategy aiming for carbon neutrality by the year 2050, said Environment Public Authority acting director general Samira Al-Kandari, underlining the significance Kuwait attaches to the critical global issue of climate change.

The projects are a testament to Kuwait's "commitment" towards the UN's Framework Convention on Climate Change, in addition to the Paris climate accord, according to Sami Dimassi, the director of the UN's Environment Programme's West Asia Office.

Global measures aiming for carbon neutrality entail a slew of measures, including legislative reforms and a lucid "roadmap" to bring these goals to fruition, he added.

