The parliamentary Youth and Sports Affairs Committee on Wednesday discussed the procedures and regulations adopted by the Public Authority for Sports regarding the official proclamation and cancelation of sports clubs and associations, as well as the approval of their budgets and suspension of the disbursement of allowances. They also deliberated on ways to develop local sports and reasons behind the abolition of some sports clubs.

Representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, and Public Authority for Sports attended the meeting. On the other hand, the Disabled Affairs Committee met on the same day to discuss Decree No. 229/2023 issued by the interim government to return the ratified bill on amending Disabled Affairs Law No. 8/2010 to the National Assembly. The decree includes the interim government’s comments on the bill, including the high cost and privileges granted to non-Kuwaitis. Meanwhile, MP Hamad Al-Obaid forwarded queries to acting Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for National Assembly and Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kandari about the vacant senior positions in both ministries as of June 18, 2023; number of vacant positions filled since then; criteria in filling up these vacancies; if a committee was formed to evaluate and choose who among the nominated officials will occupy the senior positions; if the nominees were asked to present their strategies in developing the institutions they will lead; and if those appointed were given a probationary period to prove their leadership capabilities.



MP Saud Al-Asfour asked acting State Minister for Municipal and Communication Affairs Fahd Al-Shaulah about the news that Al-Jarida daily published on Jan 2, 2024; stating that the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to sign a contract valued at KD169.34 million directly with AMPLES International Co. Limited to execute, develop and support the Cybersecurity Operation Center to be the accredited provider of services stated in the agreement signed by the government and Google Cloud. The lawmaker asked for a copy of the contract, number of employees at AMPLES International including their nationalities and specializations, names and qualifications of the members of the executive board at AMPLES International, and tasks carried out by AMPLES International in Kuwait and abroad before signing the aforementioned contract. MP Bader Al-Mullah asked interim Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Economic and Investment Affairs Saad Al-Barrak if the Ministry of Oil published advertisements to hire employees specialized in renewable and alternative energy, and if there is a strategy to benefit from the skills of those specialized in this field. Al-Mullah also asked acting Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Manea if there is a strategy to hire renewable and alternative energy experts at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.



Moreover, MP Abdulkareem Al- Kandari called on HH the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to instruct the new government to review the decision issued on Dec 6, 2023 about the three-month suspension of the recruitment, secondment and reshuffling procedures in the public sector. He requested for exemption of some categories like the newly hired employees who have completed the recruitment procedures, those eligible for promotion based on administrative regulations, and those who applied through the recruitment system of the Civil Service Commission (CSC). He warned about the accumulation of jobless citizens due to the suspension, especially since several graduates are expected to apply for jobs at the end of the current academic year. He also urged HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al- Salem to choose ministers who can help him realize his vision and make the citizens trust him more. He said the premier should listen to experienced officials in ministries and other public institutions rather than the politicians. As an example, he stated that with due respect to the academicians, it is not necessary to appoint a minister of Education and Higher Education from the academic staff at Kuwait University or the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).



He pointed out it might be better to choose from the executive and administrative officials at the concerned ministry because they are fully aware of the shortcomings and are more capable of addressing them. He added he is hoping for the immediate formation of the new government to continue the work on the legislative agenda approved by the interim government. Lastly, Assembly Speaker Ahmed Al-Saadoun greeted the Speaker of the Consultative Assembly in Oman Sheikh Khalid bin Helal bin Nasser Al-Maalouli and Chairman of the Council of Oman Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al-Khalili on the fourth anniversary of the ascension of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the throne.

