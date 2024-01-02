Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi issued Tuesday a decision to temporarily halt granting and issuing licenses for private pharmacies until an evaluation study is concluded.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the decision, which came in line with its responsibilities to supervise and regulate private pharmacies, stipulated forming a committee to assess status of private pharmacies.

The panel will write down observations in regard of the laws and decisions regulating the practice of the profession and will submit detailed reports to the minister within three months, the statement added.

Minister Dr. Al-Awadhi also decided to form a central electronic monitory system to follow up on the prescription of psychotropic substances, dispensed from private pharmacies.

All private pharmacies, permitted to trade in psychotropic medications, must register in the electronic system. (end) tms.jsy

