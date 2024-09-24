KUWAIT CITY: The South Abdullah Al- Mubarak Residents Committee announced that the Ministry of Electricity and Water has approved the washing and sterilization of the freshwater network in the area, marking the beginning of water delivery to residents. The committee approached the Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Mahmoud Boushahri to express the residents’ concerns and urged officials to expedite the provision of fresh water.

According to sources in the ministry, water will first be delivered to 3,260 plots, along with the substations of the South Abdullah Al- Mubarak project. The Public Authority for Housing Welfare has reported that the actual occupancy rate of the South Abdullah Housing Project has reached 52.32 percent. However, it has received numerous complaints from citizens regarding the ongoing lack of fresh water delivery to the plots. Meanwhile, the sources explained that the ministry has completed a plan to develop and modernize the electricity transmission network. This plan includes a project to supply, install, and extend underground fiber optic cables comprising 48 fibers, spanning a total length of 1,500 kilometers within the electricity transmission network. The new cables will be installed between the existing main transformer stations.

They will replace the traditional ground wire across 800 kilometers of high-voltage lines with an optical ground wire that contains 48 fibers. In addition, the plan includes supplying and installing end cabins for the optical fiber cables. They noted that the project will be executed through multiple contracts, which will be offered via the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to specialized companies interested in competing. The sources said the ministry has included the project in its current development plan to ensure effective implementation. The main goals of the project are to secure the demand for electrical energy, promote efficient consumption, optimize the use of electrical resources, facilitate digital transformation, and benefit from technological and scientific developments

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

