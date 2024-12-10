KUWAIT CITY: After a prolonged period of stagnation that significantly impacted electricity production relative to rising consumption during the past summer, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water has resumed the rollout of critical electricity and water projects. Informed sources revealed plans to address the Central Agency for Public Tenders within the week to initiate two key tenders: the supply and installation of a reverse osmosis unit at Doha West Station (Phase II) with a capacity of 60 million gallons per day and the Subiya Station Project (Phase IV) with a production capacity of 900 megawatts.

The ministry has completed the necessary procedures for the reverse osmosis unit project, including approvals from the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Ministry of Finance. These steps pave the way for the tender to be referred to the Central Agency for Public Tenders, which will determine the date for inviting bids from competing companies. This project aims to enhance the national water production capacity by adding 60 million gallons per day, doubling the output of the first phase completed years ago. Together, the two phases will contribute 120 million gallons daily to Kuwait's water network.

Similarly, the ministry is finalizing arrangements to refer the Subiya Station expansion project to the Tender Board. This fourth phase will increase electricity production by 900 megawatts, addressing the growing national demand for energy in line with Kuwait’s developmental goals. Approvals from relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance and the Fatwa and Legislation Department, have been secured, enabling the project to progress. The ministry is prioritizing swift implementation to ensure energy stability and meet the increasing consumption needs associated with development projects.

This tender was previously delayed due to administrative and technical issues in its documentation, which disrupted the project’s timeline. Challenges in obtaining approvals further compounded the delays, and the electricity network experienced shortages during last summer. The ministry is now working diligently to resolve these challenges and expedite the project's launch. The Subiya Station, one of the largest in Kuwait, plays a vital role in supporting the country’s growing energy requirements.

In a related development, the Central Agency for Public Tenders has referred several tenders for review. These include tenders for constructing and maintaining civil works for 26 water filling stations and nine additional tenders related to water and electricity projects. The Ministry of Electricity and Water is expected to provide its recommendations on these tenders within 30 days. These initiatives aim to bolster Kuwait's infrastructure and ensure sustainable supplies of electricity and water to meet the nation’s evolving needs.

