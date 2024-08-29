KUWAIT CITY, Aug 28: The Ministry of Electricity, Water (MEW), and Renewable Energy has announced a planned disruption to the water supply in several areas due to maintenance work on the water network. On Friday, August 30, starting at 8 PM, residents in Hadiya, Al-Raqqa, Fahad Al-Ahmad, and Al-Sabahya will experience a shortage of fresh water.

The maintenance work will be conducted on Al-Ghous Street and is expected to last for 8 hours. The ministry advises residents to prepare accordingly and minimize water usage during this period.

